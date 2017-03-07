The Apprentice UK 2015 winner: how I handle being the boss of people twice my age

Joseph Valente, The Apprentice 2015 winner, and Managing Director of Impra Gas, spoke to Business Insider about how he handles running his own business alongside Lord Sugar since winning the TV show.

The 27-year-old explained how he manages his team, with some of the staff being nearly twice his age.

He said: “They will respect you as long as you treat them fairly, but that you’re also knowledgeable about the information that you are giving them.

“You need to lead by example and when you show your staff that you truly are a master of your craft, they will not only respect you but they will follow you into battle.”

Produced by Joe Daunt. Filmed by David Ibekwe

