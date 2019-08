Nobel Prize-winning economist and “The Euro” author Joseph Stiglitz dropped by Business Insider. We asked him about the Fed’s 2% inflation target which Paul Krugman told us should be doubled. Stiglitz agrees and thinks the inflation target could be even higher than 4%.

