JOSEPH STIGLITZ: Last Year We Lost Hope, This Year Will Be Worse

The year 2011 will be remembered as the time when many ever-optimistic Americans began to give up hope. President John F. Kennedy once said that a rising tide lifts all boats. But now, in the receding tide, Americans are beginning to see not only that those with taller masts had been lifted far higher, but also that many of the smaller boats had been dashed to pieces in their wake.



In that brief moment when the rising tide was indeed rising, millions of people believed that they might have a fair chance of realising the “American Dream.” Now those dreams, too, are receding. By 2011, the savings of those who had lost their jobs in 2008 or 2009 had been spent. Unemployment checks had run out. Headlines announcing new hiring – still not enough to keep pace with the number of those who would normally have entered the labour force – meant little to the 50 year olds with little hope of ever holding a job again.

This post originally appeared at Project Syndicate.

