Joseph Shenker To Take Over For Rodge Cohen As Head Of Sullivan & Cromwell

The revered Rodge Cohen is handing off the Sullivan & Cromwell chairman torch on January 1, but will become the firm’s “senior chairman.”



Cohen’s fellow Sullivan & Cromwell partner Joseph Shenker will become the chairman.

Nate Raymond at the New York Law Journal has the story here.

Shenker is a mergers and acquisitions partner and has been in charge of the firm’s commercial real estate practice since 1991.

Obviously he’s got big shoes to fill, but Shenker has the bosses seal of approval. “Joe’s proven to be an oustanding leader,” Cohen told the firm via e-mail. Despite his senior council title, Cohen is expected to focus primarily on his practice.

We’ll be sad to see Cohen go, if only because this might be the last time we get to use this custom-made picture of Rodge as Santa.

