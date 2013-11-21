Right Before His Execution A Serial Killer Explained Why He Shot Porn Mogul Larry Flynt

AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joseph Paul Franklin in court in 1997

Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin gave

an interview to CNNthe week of

his execution, during which he explained why he killed 22 people and shot and paralysed

Hustler founder Larry Flynt.

Franklin, a 63-year-old white supremacist, told CNN that the purpose of his killing spree — which included the murder of two young black teenage boys — was to “get a race war started.” His enemies were Jews, blacks, and interracial couples.

That last enemy is why Franklin targeted Hustler publisher Larry Flynt. Franklin was enraged by the 1975 issue of Hustler that featured a black man with a white woman.

“It just made me sick. I think whites marry with whites, blacks with blacks, Indians with Indians. Orientals with orientals,” Franklin told CNN. “I threw the magazine down and thought, I’m gonna kill that guy.”

Franklin shot Flynt in 1978 in Lawrenceville, Ga., where the Hustler publisher was facing trial for obscenity. (Flynt was the target of many legal actions and inspired the 1996 Woody Harrelson movie “The People Versus Larry Flynt.“) Flynt survived the shooting but was paralysed from the waist down.

Flynt has spoken out against his attacker’s execution.

“I would love an hour in a room with him and a pair of wire-cutters and pliers, so I could inflict the same damage on him that he inflicted on me,” Flynt wrote in an opinion column for the Hollywood Reporter. “But, I do not want to kill him, nor do I want to see him die.”

Despite Flynt’s protests, the state of Missouri killed Franklin by lethal injection on Wednesday morning.

