One of Chris Christie's biggest allies is throwing his support to Jeb Bush

New Jersey state Sen. Joseph M. Kyrillos, who chaired Chris Christie’s gubernatorial campaign, is backing Jeb Bush’s presumed presidential bid, The Washington Post is reporting.

Kyrillos, who’s also a longtime friend and supporter of Christie, is officially supporting Bush and donated $US10,000 to Bush’s political-action commit ee in March, a Bush spokesman confirmed to the Post.

The loss of Kyrillos’ support is a big blow to Christie, as the state senator has close ties with New Jersey’s biggest donors and chaired Mitt Romney’s political campaign in the Garden State, according to the Post.

In a February interview with the Post, Kyrillos said he was “obviously intrigued” by Bush and “time will tell how things evolve.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.