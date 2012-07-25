Former Lehman President Joseph Gregory Is Selling His Breathtaking Long Island Mansion For $22 Million

Photo: ColdwellBankerMoves.com

Former Lehman Brothers president/COO Joseph Gregory’s principal residence on Long Island’s North Shore has just been put up for sale. The gorgeous home at 26 Lloyd Haven Drive is priced $22 million and it is listed with Bonnie Williamson with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s.



A look into court documents and the house’s sales history, show the property hasn’t changed hands, and still belongs to the former top Lehman exec.

The estate, which is situated on almost 10 acres with waterfront access, was custom built in 2002. It boasts six-bedrooms, eight full baths, two half baths and a seven car garage.

The property also has a 15,000 square-foot main house and a 6,000 square-foot guest house, according to the listing. (The main house can be sold without the guest house).

According to a Vanity Fair piece from 2009, Gregory used to fly a helicopter and sometimes his seaplane from this residence to Manhattan to shorten the commute.

Just last year, he sold his Bridgehampton home to former CNBC host/ad executive Donny Deutsch for $20.5 million.

Gregory also had a ski home in Manchester, Vermont, an apartment at 610 Park Avenue and reportedly a home in Pennsylvania, the Vanity Fair article said.

A listing agent for the Lloyd Harbor property declined to comment, but we have the photo tour right here for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.