Joseph Gordon-Levitt Praises Pornography Business Model To Stephen Colbert

Joseph Gordon-Levitt appeared on “The Colbert Report” Wednesday to promote his latest film and directorial debut “Don Jon’s Addiction” — about a guy obsessed with porn.

In real life, the actor says he is more obsessed with the porn industry’s business model of “taking people’s money.”

He sarcastically says porn films and “some other movies or commercials” are “not really trying to connect with an audience so much as take their money.”

“That’s what I admire about pornography,” Gordon-Levitt tells Colbert. “It is a sound business model.”

Watch the interview between Colbert and “Jordan Gavin-Lewitt,” as the host calls him, below:

KK

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Video Archive

Watch the trailer for “Don Jon’s Addiction,” co-starring Scarlett Johansson:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.