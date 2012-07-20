UPDATE: GQ Refuses To apologise To Joseph Gordon-Levitt Over 'Incorrect' Cause Of Death Claims

Update: GQ released a statement Wednesday in response to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s claims that the mag hadn’t fact-checked his brother’s cause of death: “The magazine stands by its reporting, the facts of which are fully supported—and have been confirmed in detail—by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.”



The Los Angeles coroner’s office confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday that Daniel Gordon-Levitt’s cause of death was ketamine intoxication, with the injury occurring by intake of overdose. The coroner’s office characterised the death as accidental.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is furious with GQ magazine, on whose cover he appears this month.

In a profile on the actor inside the magazine, reporter Amy Wallace writes, “The elder Gordon-Levitt died of an alleged drug overdose in 2010. ‘It was an accident’ is all Joe will say about that.”

Actually, that’s not all Joe will say about that.

In the midst of promoting his latest film “The Dark Knight Rises,” Gordon-Levitt took time out of his busy schedule to write an entire page on his Tumblr blog explaining why GQ‘s claims are “factually incorrect.”

Read the post in its entirety below.

