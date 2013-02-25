Joseph Gordon-Levitt Took Sally Field To The Oscars

When Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits the Oscar red carpet tonight he’ll have Best Supporting Actress nominee Sally Field on his arm.



The actor shared on Twitter he and his “Lincoln” costar were carpooling together to the 85th Academy Awards.

Photo: @hitrecordjoe / Twitter

Earlier in the night, Gordon-Levitt suggested he was on his way to pick up a “hot date”:

Photo: On the way to pick up my hot date. Hope she knows how to tie a bow tie. :O)on.fb.me/XQlKg1 — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 24, 2013

