Joseph Gordon-Levitt Took Sally Field To The Oscars

Kirsten Acuna

When Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits the Oscar red carpet tonight he’ll have Best Supporting Actress nominee Sally Field on his arm. 

The actor shared on Twitter he and his “Lincoln” costar were carpooling together to the 85th Academy Awards. 

Photo: @hitrecordjoe / Twitter

joseph gordon levitt sally field

Photo: @hitrecordjoe / Twitter

Earlier in the night, Gordon-Levitt suggested he was on his way to pick up a “hot date”:

