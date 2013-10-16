Marvel Has Two Big Actors In Mind For The Role Of 'Ant Man'

It looks like one of Marvel’s next films “Ant-Man” has found its leading man.

Variety reports Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Don Jon”) and Paul Rudd (“Role Models”) are front runners to play the lead role of scientist Henry “Hank” Pym in the film.

Not familiar with “Ant-Man”?

In the Marvel universe, the scientist has been known as both Ant-Man — shrinking himself — and Goliath — making himself gigantic.

While Gordon-Levitt and Rudd may be up for the role, neither is a sure bet for the film. Variety reports another unnamed actor may step into the role.

Originally, the film was set to debut in theatres after “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” However, after Disney’s next Pixar film was moved back, a shifting schedule caused “Ant-Man” to move up to a July 31, 2015 release date.

The “Avengers” sequel is due in theatres May 1, 2015.

Would you want to see JGL or Paul Rudd as Henry Pym?

