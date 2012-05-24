Wells Fargo Accidentally Gave This Guy $70,000 And Now He's Facing Jail Time

Photo: Bensalem Police Department

Police have arrested a 22-year-old Trevose, Pa. man and charged him with stealing more than $69,000 from his own bank account. When Wells Fargo customer Joseph Bucci found a mysterious deposit for $69,300, he went on a shopping spree rather than reporting the error to the bank, according to Bensalem Police.



With the cash, Bucci allegedly racked up clothes, furniture, a new car and airline tickets on the bank’s dime before cops finally caught up with him. At the time, there was about $2,000 left in his account.

Even though the deposit appeared to be the bank’s fault, Bucci was still legally obligated to turn it over, much like Indian schoolteacher Parijat Saha.

When $8 billion turned up in Saha’s account earlier this year, he followed his conscience all the way back to the bank where it came from—avoiding serious jail time in the process.

“Not only is this the right thing to do, but it is impossible for anyone to get away with it,” Odysseas Papadimitriou, CEO of credit card comparison site CardHub.com, told Business Insider.

“Sooner or later someone will wonder where the money went and at that point it will be trivial for the bank to figure out that you were the unintended recipient.”

