Joe Stack Did Software Work For Hughes Aircraft, Warner Bros Studios Stores, More

Software engineer Joseph Andrew Stack, the pilot who intentionally crashed a plane in Texas this morning, did contract work for several companies including Hughes Aircraft, Equinox Industries/Warner Brothers Studio Stores, Sorrento Electronics, according to his business website.He ran a firmware/software development service company called Embedded Art. Here’s a description of his business, from his homepage:
Embedded Art is a small independent software house, specializing in process control and automation. In its current form it represents the culmination of 20 years of experience in the software development consulting business. Founded by Joe Stack in 1983 (under the name of Prowess Engineering) in Southern California, the company thrived for 15 years until shifting focus to the Sacramento area to take advantage of growth in the Silicon Valley.
Now, 5 years later, the expertise of Embedded Art has landed in the Austin Area expecting to lend a hand to the growing high technology industry in South-Central Texas.
The concept behind the success of Embedded Art is that we provide the experience and muscle for addressing complex software engineering development tasks. Much of today’s programming is a step-wise refinement of previous development projects. With 20 years of experience, we provide the expertise that can effectively navigate around many of the pitfalls that snare the unseasoned engineer (indeed, we’ve seen many of the same mistakes made again and again by the inexperienced).
Here’s his list of clients and the description of his projects, according to the site:
Cylink Corporation
Project: The Cylink CY8300 IPSec high-performance security processor
DMC Stratex Networks
Project: The Spectrum and Altium product lines, high-capacity wireless communication platforms (i.e., microwave radios)
Western Digital Corporation
Project: A high-performance multi-function ESDI/SCSI/Floppy controller for the Apollo networked workstations and high-end PCs.
Equinox Industries/Warner Brothers Studio Stores
Project: Distribution centre Processing Automation
Interstate Electronics Corporation
Project: IEC 9002 GPS-based Flight Management System
Project: The IEC 9002 Navigation Database Update Processor, a Windows-based, off-line data reduction tool
Project: IEC 9002 MCDU, an ARINC-739 compatible Multi-purpose Control and Display Unit
Project: GPS Satellite Simulator (Military & Commercial unit)
Project: IEC Military Plasma Display, an 80186/82720-based “intelligent” terminal boasting multi-mode text graphics display, ANSI Standard compatibility, multiple virtual screens, and downloadable display generation capabilityEverett Charles Technologies
Project: ECT 9090(tm) Bare Board Tester
MOST, Inc.
Project: 2.6GB SCSI II read/write CD-ROM (Magneto/Optical) drive
Emulex Corporation
Project: SCSI/ATA(IDE) chipset firmware base (early C++)
Design and implement hardware interface library components
Cable & Computer Technology, Inc.
Project: An AMD-2900 based bit-slice magnetic tape controller
Taradactyl Technovation, Inc.
Project: The Mileage Elephant (vehicle usage tracker)
Teledyne Systems Corporation
Project: An AMD-2900 based bit-slice emulation/simulation of IBM’s 32-bit AP101-F floating-point processor
Hughes Aircraft, Fullerton
Project: A multi-processor control system composed of six 68000 processors, 20-two 8085
Sorrento Electronics, Inc.
Project: Process Control System
Here’s the screenshot of his client page:
