Joe Stack Did Software Work For Hughes Aircraft, Warner Bros Studios Stores, More

Software engineer Joseph Andrew Stack, the pilot who intentionally crashed a plane in Texas this morning, did contract work for several companies including Hughes Aircraft, Equinox Industries/Warner Brothers Studio Stores, Sorrento Electronics, according to his business website.He ran a firmware/software development service company called Embedded Art. Here’s a description of his business, from his homepage:



Embedded Art is a small independent software house, specializing in process control and automation. In its current form it represents the culmination of 20 years of experience in the software development consulting business. Founded by Joe Stack in 1983 (under the name of Prowess Engineering) in Southern California, the company thrived for 15 years until shifting focus to the Sacramento area to take advantage of growth in the Silicon Valley.

Now, 5 years later, the expertise of Embedded Art has landed in the Austin Area expecting to lend a hand to the growing high technology industry in South-Central Texas.

The concept behind the success of Embedded Art is that we provide the experience and muscle for addressing complex software engineering development tasks. Much of today’s programming is a step-wise refinement of previous development projects. With 20 years of experience, we provide the expertise that can effectively navigate around many of the pitfalls that snare the unseasoned engineer (indeed, we’ve seen many of the same mistakes made again and again by the inexperienced).

Here’s his list of clients and the description of his projects, according to the site:

Cylink Corporation

Project: The Cylink CY8300 IPSec high-performance security processor



DMC Stratex Networks

Project: The Spectrum and Altium product lines, high-capacity wireless communication platforms (i.e., microwave radios)



Western Digital Corporation

Project: A high-performance multi-function ESDI/SCSI/Floppy controller for the Apollo networked workstations and high-end PCs.

Equinox Industries/Warner Brothers Studio Stores

Project: Distribution centre Processing Automation

Interstate Electronics Corporation

Project: IEC 9002 GPS-based Flight Management System

Project: The IEC 9002 Navigation Database Update Processor, a Windows-based, off-line data reduction tool

Project: IEC 9002 MCDU, an ARINC-739 compatible Multi-purpose Control and Display Unit

Project: GPS Satellite Simulator (Military & Commercial unit)

Project: IEC Military Plasma Display, an 80186/82720-based “intelligent” terminal boasting multi-mode text graphics display, ANSI Standard compatibility, multiple virtual screens, and downloadable display generation capabilityEverett Charles Technologies

Project: ECT 9090(tm) Bare Board Tester

MOST, Inc.

Project: 2.6GB SCSI II read/write CD-ROM (Magneto/Optical) drive



Emulex Corporation

Project: SCSI/ATA(IDE) chipset firmware base (early C++)

Design and implement hardware interface library components

Cable & Computer Technology, Inc.

Project: An AMD-2900 based bit-slice magnetic tape controller



Taradactyl Technovation, Inc.

Project: The Mileage Elephant (vehicle usage tracker)



Teledyne Systems Corporation

Project: An AMD-2900 based bit-slice emulation/simulation of IBM’s 32-bit AP101-F floating-point processor

Hughes Aircraft, Fullerton

Project: A multi-processor control system composed of six 68000 processors, 20-two 8085

Sorrento Electronics, Inc.

Project: Process Control System

Here's the screenshot of his client page:

