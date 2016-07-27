Everyone on Wall Street is talking about a small, secretive hedge fund that is posting crazy returns

Matt Turner

Simone Foxman and Margaret Newkirk over at Bloomberg published a great story this morning on Arjun LP, a fund run by Joseph A. Meyer.

The fund has posted annual returns of 13%, 24% and 91% since 2013, according to the story. Meyer, the founder, has guaranteed investors they will never lose money. 

The catch: investors have to hand over their money for ten years and they get little information about the strategy. Meyer only says that he employs a computerised system and invests most of his clients’ money in Treasury bonds. 

There’s enough questions that Georgia securities regulator is looking into the matter, Bloomberg reports. Meyer’s lawyer responded that this is just over a misunderstanding.

