Everyone on Wall Street is talking about a small, secretive hedge fund that is posting crazy returns.

Simone Foxman and Margaret Newkirk over at Bloomberg published a great story this morning on Arjun LP, a fund run by Joseph A. Meyer.

The fund has posted annual returns of 13%, 24% and 91% since 2013, according to the story. Meyer, the founder, has guaranteed investors they will never lose money.

The catch: investors have to hand over their money for ten years and they get little information about the strategy. Meyer only says that he employs a computerised system and invests most of his clients’ money in Treasury bonds.

Finance Twitter can’t stop talking about the story. Here is a sampling.

I can’t even believe this story from @SimoneFoxman https://t.co/4fnWTW0jvl — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) July 26, 2016

How does this hedge-fund manager make so much money? https://t.co/Jhsdzn6bNO (this is really something)

— Charley Grant (@CGrantWSJ) July 26, 2016

Hedge fund manager explains the secret to his dubious success: spreadsheet calcs as code(!) https://t.co/oBUmCexT6G pic.twitter.com/130GE1knV2

— Brian Timoney (@briantimoney) July 26, 2016

Cool story from @SimoneFoxman – throwing a challenge flag on this Atlanta-based hedge fund with eye-watering returns https://t.co/lLiK8uDbY6

— Antoine Gara (@AntoineGara) July 26, 2016

.@SimoneFoxman discovered some peculiar things about this hedge fund … Pretty pretty pretty peculiar https://t.co/yTPKpzR9s0 — Zeke Faux (@ZekeFaux) July 26, 2016

Trust the program, says hedge fund that *guarantees* no losses. https://t.co/66KGvdsKfX

— Romy Varghese (@romyvarghese) July 26, 2016

There’s enough questions that Georgia securities regulator is looking into the matter, Bloomberg reports. Meyer’s lawyer responded that this is just over a misunderstanding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.