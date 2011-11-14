There's A Baseless rumour Floating Around That Jose Reyes Will Sign With The Miami Marlins

Photo: AP

A SiriusXM radio guy named Dino Costa says that Jose Reyes will sign with the Miami Marlins if Hanley Ramirez is willing to move to third base.He only cites “various sources,” and his report is already being dismissed by mainstream reporters.



But we know that Reyes met with the team in Florida this weekend.

Regardless of whether or not Miami and Reyes have a deal in place, this is yet more evidence that the Marlins are going to be a big-time player in free agency.

We’ll see what happens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.