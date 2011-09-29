The Mets' Jose Reyes Left The Field To A Chorus Of Boos After A First-Inning, Batting Crown-Ensuring Hit

AP



Jose Reyes entered the final game of the baseball season – and perhaps his last ever as a New York Met – with a .001 lead in the National League batting race over Ryan Braun.A first inning bunt single in Wednesday’s game may have sealed the deal. The crowd went nuts.

Then the Mets immediately pulled Reyes from the lineup to ensure the crown. And the crowd went a different kind of nuts.

From Newsday’s David Lennon:

“Pulling Reyes that early was a terrible idea. Instead of leaving to cheers, the crowd boos the move. Man, what a mistake.”

From his announcing booth, Keith Hernandez tweeted in agreement:

“Baseball is a microcosm of society and I don’t know what to say. It’s disappointing.”

Can the Mets get anything right?

