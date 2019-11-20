José Mourinho has been appointed the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur just 11 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was fired

Getty/Catherine Ivill José Mourinho, right, is now managing his third club in England after Chelsea and Manchester United.

José Mourinho has been named head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, just 11 hours after the club sacked its long-term boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham released a statement at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday announcing it had parted ways with Pochettino, who had been in charge of the club for nearly 5 1/2 seasons, because of “extremely disappointing” recent results.

Less than half a day later, at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the club revealed Mourinho as its new manager.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of José Mourinho as head coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season,” an official club statement said.

“José is one of the world’s most accomplished managers, having won 25 senior trophies,” the statement said. “He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

“He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).”

The appointment is Mourinho’s first managerial role since being sacked by Manchester United last December.

The Portuguese has since been working as a pundit for Sky Sports, but he now says he is excited for a return to the touchline.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” he told Spurs’ website.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Pochettino did not win a trophy during his tenure in north London, though he guided Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes from 2015 to 2019 as well as a Champions League final last term.

The club, however, now sits 14th in the Premier League table, having won just three of its 12 games this season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.