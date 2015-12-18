Report: Jose Mourinho has been fired from Chelsea

Chelsea has reportedly fired manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Dan Roan of BBC Sports, the eccentric Portuguese manager, who led Chelsea to three Premier League titles over two different stints as manager, has been informed of his dismissal from the London club.

Mourinho coached at Chelsea from 2004-2008, during which the club won two Premier League titles. He then bounced around Europe, coaching at Inter and Real Madrid, before returning to Chelsea prior to the 2013 season. Last season, Mourinho’s Chelsea won the league.

But this year Chelsea has been awful, currently sitting at 16th in the table — just one point above relegation. They boast a dismal 4-3-9 record, despite one of the most expensive rosters in the world.

