Jose Mourinho answered a reporter's mobile phone when it started ringing during his press conference

A good rule of thumb is to always keep your phone on silent, particularly when you are using that phone to record the press conference of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

On Friday, as Mourinho addressed media ahead of his team’s Sunday clash with Liverpool, a mobile phone at Mourinho’s table began to ring. He picked it up and, after a few words with a woman on the other end, handed it to a blushing reporter.

As Sports Illustrated noted, the woman on the other end was a producer for talkSPORT, and she has already changed her Twitter avatar:

Put it on silent next time, mate! ???? pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

At least I chose a good photo for my what’s app picture. What a day. pic.twitter.com/X62Ne639Nx

— Abi Paterson (@abipaterson) January 13, 2017

