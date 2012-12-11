The President Of The EU Commission Is Talking To Sarah Jessica Parker — And Everyone In The Media Had The Same Reaction

Top leaders in Europe are still celebrating their Nobel Prize, which was officially handed out yesterday.



As part of the festivities, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso revealed that he’s doing some interview with Sarah Jessica Parker. He posted the following picture on Twitter.

Photo: Jose Manuel Barroso, Twitpic

And all of the media had the same reaction on Twitter.

Here’s me:

Photo: Twitter

And here’s Katie Martin of Dow Jones:

Photo: Twitter

And here’s CNBC’s Kelly Evans:

Photo: Twitter

So yes. Everyone is confused.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.