The President Of The EU Commission Is Talking To Sarah Jessica Parker — And Everyone In The Media Had The Same Reaction

Joe Weisenthal

Top leaders in Europe are still celebrating their Nobel Prize, which was officially handed out yesterday.

As part of the festivities, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso revealed that he’s doing some interview with Sarah Jessica Parker. He posted the following picture on Twitter.

And all of the media had the same reaction on Twitter.

Here’s me:

And here’s Katie Martin of Dow Jones:

And here’s CNBC’s Kelly Evans:

So yes. Everyone is confused.

