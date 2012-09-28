The President Of The EU Commission Just Laid Out His BIG Vision For A United States Of Europe

Jose Manuel Barroso — the President of the EU Commission — just gave out what sounds like a fascinating speech at Princeton.
Economics writer Evan Soltas tweeted out the key vision…
I think @BarrosoEU just called for multilateral military intervention in Syria.
Europe needs full banking union and fiscal integration, @BarrosoEU says.
It is time for a federal European “democracy,” @BarrosoEU says.
The case for a united army under EU control is growing stronger, @BarrosoEU says.
EU needs some level of regulatory synchronisation and federalization of reg. power, @BarrosoEU says.
Shorter @BarrosoEU at Princeton today: I want a United States of Europe.
@GMRobertson @BarrosoEU explicitly said he wants a federation, and a federal democracy
We’re looking forward to reading more from the speech, but the big point is clear that the European project is far from over.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.