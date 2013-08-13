Tigers Shortstop Makes A Crazy Diving Scoop Throw To Gun Out A Runner

This isn’t the most spectacular play you’ll see this year, but it’s the one you’ll keep rewinding over and over again.

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias charged a one-hopper from White Sox hitter Josh Phegly, grabbed it barehanded with his momentum heading toward home plate, and threw it to first base as he dove toward the ground for the out.

It’s incredible that he was able to get any power on the throw whatsoever:

