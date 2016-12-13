Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco wants Trump to make him Federal Reserve Chair

Jose Canseco, the former Major League Baseball player and admitted steroid-user, wants to try his hand at monetary policy.

Canseco tweeted at Donald Trump late Sunday that the President-elect should give him the reins of the Federal Reserve.

“Hey brother @realDonaldTrump give me control of the Fed and we will make the economy great again,” tweeted Canseco. “Dow at 40k in 4 Years. # Yeswecanseco.”

Canseco has been known to tweet about the market and central banks before. He questioned the Bank of Japan’s decision to move their interest rates into negative territory earlier this year, calling Japanese government bonds “Willy Wonka bonds.”

During his tweetstorm, Canseco praised Trump’s possible choice of former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine as the ambassador to Japan, tweeting that it was a “good pick.” Rumours began circulating on Friday that Valentine would be Trump’s choice, but there has been no official announcement.

Canseco also took aim at index funds, saying that the S&P 500’s decision to include, as he called it, “REIT crap” made the funds an unwise investment. Real Estate Investment Trusts, also known as REITs, were made an individual sector of the index in September, they had previously been included in the Financials sector.

Unfortunately for Canseco, he may have to wait a while for the Fed job given that the term of current Chair Janet Yellen does not expire until 2018 and Yellen has said she will stay on until it expires.

There’s always the open Board of Governor spots, though.

Here’s the full tweetstorm:



Hey don @realDonaldTrump can help u with press too. When I was CEO of Canseco Financial was on CNBC with @mariabartiromo a lot. Nice lady.

— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2016

Hey brother @realDonaldTrump give me control of the Fed and we will make the economy great again. Dow at 40k in 4 Years. #Yeswecanseco

— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2016

Also amigo @realDonaldTrump keep the people away from S&P index funds – they have REIT crap in them that’s going to burst with rates rising

— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2016

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump good pick on bobby for Japan. I would be open to Ambassador of Cuba job or Fed Chair. See u soon

— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2016

