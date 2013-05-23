Report: Police Are Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Jose Canseco After A Series Of Bizarre Tweets

Las Vegas police are investigating sexual assault allegations against former MLB player Jose Canseco, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reports.



He has not been charged or arrested.

Earlier today Canseco posted a string of tweets saying a Las Vegas-area fitness model was accusing him of rape. He said she was lying. He tweeted her phone number, and urged media members to ask her to give a polygraph test.

All but one of those tweets has since been deleted.

We’ll update here when we know more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.