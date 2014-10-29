Getty Images/Ethan Miller Jose Canseco and Leila Shennib

KTNV’s Spencer Lubitz is reporting that former baseball star Jose Canseco accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Canseco told police officers who responded at his home that his gun discharged while he was cleaning it in his kitchen, according to ESPN.

The former Oakland Athletics slugger is reportedly recovering in the hospital. A finger on his left hand was shot, ESPN reported.

Since retiring from Major League Baseball in 2006, Canseco has pursued playing opportunities in independent leagues.

In 2011 he appeared on “The Celebrity Apprentice” but had to quit the show before season’s end.

Last year Las Vegas police investigated Canseco over sexual assault allegations. Canseco went on Twitter to proclaim his innocence and was never charged.

