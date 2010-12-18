Jose Canseco Apologizes for "Juiced"; Begs A Team To Sign Him

Photo: AP

In a recent string of tweets former MLB slugger Jose Canseco has apologized for writing his book, begged (specifically Mets GM Sandy Alderson) for another chance at the big leagues, and insisted that steroids are overrated.First, Canseco’s apology:



“I guess I wrote the book juiced out of blind anger cause baseball was taken away from me.I am truly sorry for that”

While it’s respectable that Canseco recognises his mistakes, it’s also far too late for this apology to have any value. Canseco slung mud in every direction with his book, and while many of the players names in his book were guilty of steroid use, it was childish of Canseco to start tattling on other players just because he got caught.

Over the last two days Canseco has also been issuing tweets declaring that he is fit and ready to make an impact in the major leagues again. He even claims that if a team signed him to be its DH he would lead the majors in home runs because steroids are overrated. He also posted a video in which he supposedly uses the same size bat as during his playing days and is hits 94 mph fastballs.

Canseco has been through quite a bit by this point, but he really seems to be losing it. He’s 46-years-old now and hasn’t played professional baseball since 2001. The affluent life of a famous athlete that he once enjoyed is long gone, and Canseco clearly is struggling to come to grips with that.

