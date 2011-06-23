Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist Jose Antonio Vargas Reveals He Is An Illegal Immigrant

Jose Antonio Vargas is coming out as an illegal immigrant.



The Pulitzer Prize winning journalist will talk about his secret in an interview that airs Thursday and Friday on ABC.

“I couldn’t hide the secret anymore,” he tells ABC News’ Dan Harris.

“You can call me whatever you want to call me. But I am an American.”

His mother put him on a plane to the United States at age 12 and he went to live with his grandparents in Silicon Valley. At age 16, he learned he was an illegal immigrant when he rode his bike to the DMV to get his learner’s permit and was told his green card was fake.

He’s coming out because he wants to support the millions of other illegal immigrants and draw attention to the DREAM Act, which helps the children of illegal immigrants become American citizens. As part of his effort, he is launching Define American, “a multi-platform media campaign aimed to elevate the national discourse on immigration in the United States.”

“We don’t just mow your lawns and babysit your kids and serve you tacos. We do that. We do a really good job doing that, but we do other things, and we are a part of this society. And I think that everyone deserves dignity.”

Vargas also has an article in this weekend’s New York Times Magazine.

Here’s the full text of the story. And a preview of the interview is below. It’s worth watching.

So, anti-immigration folks, what do you think? Should he be deported?

UPDATE: Wow. 6th Flr, the NYT Magazine blog, reveals that they got the story afte WaPo wimped out and killed it on Monday.

