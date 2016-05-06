Astros diminutive star Jose Altuve hit a home run right after a terminally ill cancer patient told him he would

Houston Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve had his best game of the season on Thursday and it may have come with a little help from a young, terminally ill cancer patient named Dillon.

Prior to the game, Altuve met with Dillon during warm-ups.

During that meeting, Dillon predicted that Altuve would hit a home run in his first at bat and was quite emphatic about it.

While Altuve is one of the best hitters in baseball, he is small at 5-foot-5, and has never been a big home run hitter. His career high is 15, which he had last year. Prior to that, he had never hit more than 7 home runs in a season. In other words, Altuve is no Babe Ruth.

But that didn’t stop Altuve. Leading off in the first inning, Altuve hit the third pitch of his at bat over the left-field seats and on to the railroad track, approximately 425 feet away.

Your browser does not support iframes.



After the game, Altuve re-enacted the conversation he had with Dillon, noting that Dillon originally wanted Altuve to break a bat.

Dillon: Hey Jose, I hope you break a bat in your first at bat and you can give it to me. Altuve: (After sending somebody to fetch a bat) I don’t have to break a bat to give you one. Dillon: OK, now you are going to hit a homer. Altuve: Eh, I hit a homer yesterday, don’t expect me to hit another homer today. But I don’t want you to feel bad if I don’t. Dillon: Yes, you are going to make, you will see.

Altuve then explained what he was thinking when he hit the home run.

“As soon as I hit the homer and got to second base I remember him saying it,” Altuve said. “I really like the kid. He was really happy to be here.”

Altuve went on to collect three more hits in the game and finished 4-4 in the 6-3 loss.

What a moment for Altuve and the young fan.

Before the game, Dillon asked @JoseAltuve27 to hit a home run for him. Altuve delivered. pic.twitter.com/yKWVmqaB9E

— Houston Astros (@astros) May 6, 2016

