Jos. A Bank Shares Are Getting Destroyed Right Now

Late Friday night, Jos. A Bank released a huge warning regarding its current year’s financial results.



Specifically, they said that earnings for the year would be down by 20 per cent.

Analysts were looking for a gain.

The stock is down around 16 per cent in pre-market trading.

From MarketWatch:

Photo: MarketWatch

