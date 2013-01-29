Jos. A Bank Shares Are Getting Destroyed Right Now

Late Friday night, Jos. A Bank released a huge warning regarding its current year’s financial results.
Specifically, they said that earnings for the year would be down by 20 per cent.
Analysts were looking for a gain.
The stock is down around 16 per cent in pre-market trading.
From MarketWatch:
Photo: MarketWatch
