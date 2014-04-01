SNL Skit Hilariously Mocks Jos. A. Bank's Ridiculous Promotions

Saturday Night Live lampooned Jos. A. Bank this weekend in a skit suggesting that its deeply discounted suits could be a cheap alternative to paper towels.

“I spend a lot of my time cleaning up messes, so I need something that’s absorbent and affordable,” SNL’s Vanessa Bayer says, playing a suburban mum in a mock commercial. “So what do I reach for? A suit from Jos. A. Bank. With their innovative buy-one-get-three-free pricing, a suit from Jos. A. Bank is effectively cheaper than paper towels.”

The menswear brand is well known for its frequent “buy one, get two free” promotions. It’s able to offer so many sales by using higher initial markups to give the illusion of deep discounts.

“With four suits for the price of a modest dinner, I can feel good about throwing them away when I’m done,” Bayer says in the skit.

After using the suits to soak up bacon grease and clean up pet stains, she tosses a couple into her fireplace to use them for kindling.

“It’s so flammable!” she exclaims, before lighting the suits on fire.

Watch the SNL skit:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.