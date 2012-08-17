US Gymnast Jordyn Wieber Had Fireworks At Her Welcome Home Party

Jordyn Wieber finally got home from the Olympics last night after a media tour in NYC. From the looks of it, her hometown of DeWitt, Michigan, threw her a great party.



“Thank you to everyone who lined the street and came to the airport. I can’t believe there was fireworks!,” she tweeted last night.

The Detroit Free Press reports there were hundreds of fans in attendance, and they all started chanting Wieber’s name when she arrived.

The fireworks were professional too:

Photo: @jordyn_wieber

Wieber fans gathering in the cul-de-sac:

Photo: @jordyn_wieber

This was after she and her teammates spent a few days in New York doing interviews with tons of outlets:

Photo: @jordyn_wieber

Including a stop at the NYSE to ring the closing bell:

Photo: @jordyn_wieber

