St. Louis Blues prospect Jori Lehtera scored the best hockey goal of the year with this beauty at the KHL All-Star Game.

Photo: YouTube

Lehtera basically dekes the goalie by not doing anything. Simple, yet effective. Watch the goal in its entirety below:

