If This Guy Is The Source Of Greek Bailout Reports, You Should Be Very sceptical

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, a German member of the European Parliament, announced in a TV interview Saturday night that France, Germany, and the Netherlands would snap up Greek bonds in an effort to bail the country out, according to Reuters.



But who is Jorgo Chatzimarkakis?

He’s a low-level, 43-year old politician of Greek descent, and even Reuters is forced to wonder how he would possibly be aware of such a plan.

We’re not sure if this is connected to the forthcoming Greek bailout that the WSJ just announced, if so we’d remain highly dubious.

