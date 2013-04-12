A Chicago Cubs Prospect Charged An Opponents' Dugout With A Bat During A Brawl

After a benches-clearing incident in a minor league game between the Daytona Cubs and the Clearwater Threshers, Cubs prospect Jorge Soler went towards the Threshers’ dugout and threatened the team, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.



According to the Sun-Times, the incident started when Soler and a Threshers baserunner collided while Soler was turning a double-play.

Words were exchanged between the two players and the benches of both single-A clubs emptied onto the field.

But after order was seemingly restored, Soler grabbed a bat and charged the Threshers dugout. According to one eye-witness report, Soler “started hitting the dugout” with the bat. However, the Sun-Times report says Soler did not swing the bat. Soler was restrained by a teammate and a coach.

Daytona Cubs manager described the incident as “kind of a nightmare.” Soler, who signed a 9-year, $30 million contract with the Cubs last year, is likely facing a lengthy suspension.

