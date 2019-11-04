Jorge Masvidal called Donald Trump a 'bad mother f-----' and the president responded by saying: 'Great fight, champ!'

Photo by Getty Images Dana White, Donald Trump, and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in New York.

Jorge Masvidal called Donald Trump a “bad mother f—–” before his UFC 244 victory over Nate Diaz.

Trump was in the crowd for the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and later congratulated Masvidal for the victory on Twitter.

“Great fight, champ,” he said.

Quote-tweeting Trump, Masvidal said it was a “humbling moment,” adding: “Real recognise real.”

Jorge Masvidal dominated Nate Diaz in front of US President Donald Trump, who was in the crowd for the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

But before Masvidal won the inaugural “baddest mother f—–” in the game belt, he appeared to laud the president in front of the media.

“No matter what your views are on Trump as a president, guy’s a bad mother f—–, man,” Masvidal said.

“Money that he’s made, obstacles that he’s conquered, he’s a bad mother f—– in his own way, no matter what your political views are.”

Masvidal left Madison Square Garden with the title after beating Diaz when a doctor stepped in and said he was unable to continue thanks to deep cuts around his eyes.

Masvidal had bruised, battered, and beaten Diaz in each and every round from one to three. The bout was waved off before round four could start.

Trump, seen in the crowd, quote tweeted Masvidal after his win to say: “Great fight, champ!”

Masvidal later said: “Very humbling moment. Real recognise real.”

After beating Diaz, Masvidal drank liquor, ate pizza, and called Conor McGregor a “f—— midget.”

The UFC boss Dana White then said there would be no immediate rematch against Diaz as there are greater options for Masvidal in the Floridian fighter’s future.

