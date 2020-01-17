Jorge Masvidal would consider a BMF title fight with Conor McGregor if he puts something on the line also, such as his Proper No. Twelve whiskey business

Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images Jorge Masvidal won his BMF title late last year.

Jorge Masvidal will be Octagonside for Saturday’s UFC 246 to watch Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone’s non-title welterweight fight.

Masvidal won a purpose-built “BMF” title when he defeated Nate Diaz last year and McGregor wants it.

Masvidal told us the BMF belt is one of one and said if McGregor wants it, he’ll have to put something on the line, too.

Masvidal seemed interested in the idea of fighting for shares in McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey business, but only if the brand is profitable.

LAS VEGAS – Jorge Masvidal would consider fighting Conor McGregor for the BMF title but only if the Irishman brings something to the table as well, so they can have a winner-takes-all bout in the UFC.

Masvidal became the fight game’s BMF, an acronym which means “baddest mother f—–,” after he beat Nate Diaz by doctor’s stoppage in New York, late last year.

It capped a remarkable 12-month period for Masvidal, something he told Business Insider was “the year of the dog,” and put him in the conversation to be the fighter of the year.

It also caught the attention of McGregor himself, who now wants to fight Masvidal, telling the media at a UFC 246 press conference which Business Insider attended on Wednesday that it would be an “exciting bout.”

Ahead of his non-title welterweight fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, McGregor said, “I would like that BMF title.”

But there’s only one problem – he needs to put something on the line, too, to encourage Masvidal to defend his BMF belt.

Masvidal told us he’s looking to score a fight against Conor McGregor. “We’re looking to make that [happen],” he said, adding that he will be Octagonside to watch the McGregor vs. Cerrone fight on Saturday, January 18.

Should McGregor beat Cerrone and challenge Masvidal, Masvidal would challenge McGregor to put up a stake in his Proper No. Twelve whiskey business.

“Everybody asks about the belt but I won’t just put it up if I don’t win nothing in exchange,” he said. “What are you putting up, is my question.

“The belt is one out of one. The company says it is one out of one. I am not bound by anything, no street code, no law to put up my belt which is one out of one.

“So if I put my belt up someone has to put something else up. Cash, money. Something that makes sense to me.”

When Business Insider asked if shares in McGregor’s whiskey business would qualify, Masvidal seemed interested, intrigued, and excited by the idea.

“If the company is worth any money, we can do something,” he said.

