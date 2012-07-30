HUGE UPSET: US Gymnast Jordyn Wieber Failed To Qualify For The All-Around Finals

Photo: NBC

US Gymnast, Jordyn Wieber, who was expecting to win the gold in the all-around individuals, did not even qualify for the event.Wieber, who was last year’s world champion, got beat out by her teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, and only two women from each country can compete in the individual round.



Wieber’s mistakes came when she stepped slightly out of bounds on her vault, had some problems on bar with her form, and also was not quite accurate on the balance beam.

Even Raisman, who will compete feels for Wieber. Raisman said:

“I was really surprised, and I feel awful because she wanted it so bad. But she should still feel proud because she’s an Olympian. We have to stay calm and focused on team finals.”

Hopefully Wieber can stay focused and help the US get a gold tomorrow.

