High school athlete who doesn't even play basketball throws down one of the most vicious dunks you'll see

It’s that time of year again where kids go back to school and reunite with their friends.

Apparently, Blythewood High’s multi-sport athlete Jordyn Adams got the memo about reuniting with friends, but the reunion wasn’t exactly the friendliest.

If you’ll observe, Adams decided to ring in the new school year with a dunk. In the video, he reaches as far back as he can, cocking his arm before destroying his friend’s ego.

This is a good dunk.

The crazy part about Adams is that he doesn’t even play basketball. He’s a multi-sport athlete playing football and baseball and is currently being recruited by the likes of Clemson and South Carolina, among others.

