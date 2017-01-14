Jordy Nelson is out against the Cowboys, and the Packers playoff hopes just took a blow

The Green Bay Packers’ chances against the Dallas Cowboys in their divisional playoff game on Sunday just took a big blow.

It was announced on Friday that Packers receiver Jordy Nelson will miss the game after being unable to go through practice during the week.

Nelson took a big hit from New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall last Sunday and reportedly fractured multiple ribs. He left the game and did not return.

The Packers said that Nelson’s status would be determined on Saturday if he was able to go through practice. However, after not practicing all week, it appears Nelson is not recovered enough to play.

It’s a big loss for the Packers, as they lose their top receiver. Nelson, in a comeback year after missing the 2015 season with a torn ACL, accumulated 97 catches, over 1,200 yards, and 14 touchdowns this season. Even at 31, returning from a major knee injury, Nelson is perhaps the Packers’ best deep threat.

Of course, Rodgers functioned fine without Nelson against the Giants, throwing for 362 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, with Nelson out, the Cowboys will be able to monitor the likes of Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Jared Cook a little bit easier.

Against a Cowboys defence that ranked 18th against the pass, the Packers are going to have to rely on Aaron Rodgers’ magic even more if they want to make it to the NFC title game.

