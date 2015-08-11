An NFL player who has made $28 million spends 12 hours a day working on his family farm in the off-season

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson signed a four-year, $US39 million contract a year ago but that doesn’t keep him from returning to his family farm in tiny Riley, Kansas every off-season and putting in a full day’s work.

In an interview in the new issue of ESPN the Magazine, Nelson explained that he will work up to 12 hours per day on the farm, driving a combine to cut wheat or rounding up the 1,000-cow herd in the town with a population of 992.

“Working cattle is my favourite farm duty,” Riley told ESPN. “I probably identify more as a farmer [than a football player].”

Nelson went on to explain that in Riley, he is “just the farm kid they have always known.”

After starring as a quarterback at Riley High School, Nelson walked on at nearby Kansas State where he ultimately moved to wide receiver. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, Nelson has caught 49 touchdowns and was a Pro Bowler in 2014.

In an interview with The 700 Club earlier this year, Nelson explained how life on the farm prepared him for the NFL.

NOW WATCH: How billionaire Michael Jordan makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.