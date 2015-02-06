Jordanian fighters wrote this message on the missiles they used to attack ISIS

Just after Jordan’s King Abdullah II vowed to bombard Islamic State strongholds until his military runs “out of fuel and bullets,” the country’s armed forces uploaded a video to YouTube showing airstrikes carried out against the terrorist group.

The airstrikes were retaliation for the militants burning captured Jordanian pilot Moaz al-Kasasbe alive. ISIS recorded the killing and released the video online.

On the missiles used in the airstrikes, members of the country’s military wrote “for you, the enemies of Islam,” in chalk, according to the armed forces’ YouTube video:

Jordanian fighters hit ISIS training facilities and weapon storage sites, according to the Associated Press.

The footage from Jordan’s military was reportedly broadcast on state TV. Jordan promised in the video that it would continue the strikes against the militants “until we eliminate them.”

It’s unclear in the video whether Jordan carried out the strikes in Syria or Iraq.

Here’s the airstrike shown in the video:

Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh told CNN: “We are upping the ante. We’re going after them wherever they are, with everything that we have. But it’s not the beginning, and it’s certainly not the end.”

Here’s the full video:

