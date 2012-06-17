The King Of Jordan Just Dismissed His Entire Government In Last Gasp Desperate Bid To Prevent Egypt Style Crisis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jordan’s King Abdullah just dismissed his government and appointed a new Prime Minister, according to Reuters and AP.Jordan has been experiencing protests for three weeks now over rising food prices and the unemployment situation.



Marouf al-Bakhit, a former Prime Minister and security chief, has been appointed Prime Minister.

It looks like a shuffling of the deck from Abdullah in response to public pressure. King Abdullah has called on his new Prime Minister to carry out “true political reforms,” according to the BBC.

Not much of substance yet, but it shows the pressure is getting to King Abdullah, and the spillover impact is for real.

Don’t miss: The 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Egypt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.