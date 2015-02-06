Jordan has released video of its airstrikes against ISIS

Jordan’s Armed Forces have uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing the country’s retaliatory airstrikes against ISIS. The strikes follow ISIS’s release of a video showing the militants burning captured Jordanian pilot Moaz al-Kasasbe alive.

The airstrikes were conducted by dozens of Jordanian fighters against ISIS training facilities and weapon storage sites, according to the AP. These airstrikes are the first conducted by Jordan since Kasasbe was captured in December.

After ISIS posted a video of Kasasbe’s execution, Jordan’s military swore it would pull off an “earth-shattering response” against the militants.

The video of Jordanian airstrikes was aired on state TV before being uploaded to YouTube. Jordan promised in the video that it would continue the strikes against the militants”until we eliminate them.”

The video opens with a statement from the Jordanian government promising, in translation provided by the AP, that “this is the beginning and you will get to know the Jordanians.”

During this threat against ISIS, members of the country’s military wrote “for you, the enemies of Islam,” in chalk on the missiles of various Jordanian planes.

The video does not make it immediately clear whether Jordan carried out strikes against ISIS in Syria or Iraq. However, there are unconfirmed images of Jordanian bombing against militant positions in Hasakah in northern Syria.



Jordan’s King Abdullah has sworn that he will hit ISIS “hard in the very center of their strongholds.”

Here is the video:

