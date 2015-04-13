21-year-old Jordan Spieth runs away with the Masters, ties the record for lowest score ever

Jordan Spieth won the 2015 Masters in a runaway, burying the field by four strokes in a historic performance.

His overall score of -18 is the lowest 72-score ever at the Masters, tying the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997.

In terms of other history:

He’s the second-youngest player to ever win the tournament (21 years, nine months), behind Tiger.

He’s the first wire-to-wire winner (led at the end of all four rounds) since Raymond Floyd in 1976.

Spieth did the heavy lifting early in the week, taking advantage of some favourable scoring conditions and jumping out to a four-shot lead going into Sunday.

By the time he got to the par-5 13th hole he was up by five shots. He could have laid up in front of the creek and still had a chance at birdie. Instead, he went for the green in two and nailed it:





His putting was the biggest reason he was so dominant. He average 1.5 putts per hole, the third best of the tournament. All week long he buried medium-length birdie and par putts that can make or break a round, like this one on the 10th:

And this par save at No. 16:

How he wrapped it up on 18:

It wasn’t as dominant a performance as Tiger’s at the 1997 Masters, when the guy in second shot 6-under and only 12 players finished under par (compared to 28 in 2015). But like Tiger, Spieth turned this into a one-man show, announcing the arrival of a new star in the process.

It’s his first major championship.

At age 21, the world should be prepared to see a lot more of Jordan Spieth.

