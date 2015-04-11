Jordan Spieth's dominance at the Masters looks an awful lot like a young Tiger Woods

After shooting a blistering eight-under opening round at Augusta National, 21-year-old Jordan Spieth set a 36-hole record at the Masters by reaching 14-under at the midway point of the tournament.

This run by Spieth is not a complete surprise. Last year, Spieth briefly took the lead at the Masters after one brilliant 26-hole stretch in which he shot 6-under.

Of course, we have seen this kind of sustained dominance by a young player at the Masters before. In 1997, Tiger Woods won his first Masters as a pro with a score of 18-under and had a total score of 19-under after his first six rounds. Spieth’s total score after his first six rounds at the Masters as a pro? You guessed it, 19-under.

