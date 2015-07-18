The difference between Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods right now is jarring

It is no secret that Jordan Spieth’s game is in a much better place than Tiger Woods’ game right now. But the actual difference between the two is mind-blowing.

After Spieth opened the British Open with a 5-under and Tiger Woods shot 4-over, ESPN’s “Stats & Info” reported that Spieth is now 110 strokes better than Woods in the 19 rounds on the PGA Tour this season that both golfers have completed.

Here is what that 110-stroke difference looks like visually and it seems to sum up their careers at this point perfectly.

