Jordan Spieth vs Tiger Woods won't even be close when it comes to career earnings

Jordan Spieth did not win the Open Championship but he still took home $US460,000 for his 4th place finish pushing his season total to a whopping $US9.2 million.

While Spieth is still well-behind Tiger Woods’ $US109.8 million in career earnings, Spieth is well-ahead of Tiger’s pace. With 11 tournaments left in the season, Spieth will almost certainly break Tiger’s record for most earnings in a single season, $US10.9 million in 2007.

More jarring is their career earnings. Spieth is not yet 22 years old and has already earned $US17.4 million on the PGA Tour. Woods had $US2.9 million in career earnings at the same age. At this pace, Spieth is going to destroy Woods’ record for most career earnings, $US109.8 million.

