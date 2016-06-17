Jordan Spieth threw his club after becoming the latest victim of Oakmont's impossible greens

Emmett Knowlton

Jordan Spieth showed a bit of frustration during his opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday, throwing his club after a seemingly perfect approach shot on the 17th hole rolled all the way across the green and trickled down into a bunker. 

“You’ve GOT to be kidding me! How is that in the bunker!” he yelled after his second shot on the par-4, which Spieth was playing as the 8th hole. 

Here’s the shot: 

When Spieth’s ball lands and starts to spin back, it looks like it will settle close to the hole for a very makeable birdie putt. 

SpiethShot2Fox Sports 1

But this is Oakmont, one of the hardest courses in golf, and the greens are brutally fast.

Spieth can’t believe it, and let his frustration out by giving his club a toss at his bag.

Even though the nearby fans did chide Spieth a bit for his club-toss, you can’t really blame him.

Rain has twice suspended the first round at Oakmont, which must be all the more frustrating for the golfers, who will struggle to get into a rhythm on the course. 

But the rain could actually be a blessing at Oakmont. If it softens up the greens, fewer shot  — especially perfect ones like Spieth’s here — will roll into bunkers.

Spieth is currently even on the day, though whenever play resumes he’ll have a tough up-and-down for par.

NOW WATCH: LEBRON VS. CURRY: Here’s how the NBA’s biggest superstars match up

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.