Jordan Spieth only has one green jacket, but he has dominated the Masters

Jordan’s Spieth surge back up the leaderboard at the Masters came up short when sputtered out of the gate at the start of Sunday’s final round. While all of the attention eventually went to the duel between Justin Rose and eventual champ Sergio Garcia, Spieth’s latest run at Augusta National shows that he is going to be the Masters master for years to come.

Spieth is one of only ten golfers to make the cut at each of the last four Masters Tournaments. During that stretch, he has a whopping cumulative score of 26-under. Rose, this year’s runner’s up, and Rory McIlroy are the only other golfers under par and the only other golfers with 26 shots of Spieth since the start of the 2014 tournament.

Here are the ten golfers who have made the cut at each of the last four Masters Tournaments.

