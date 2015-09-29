Jordan Spieth made a ridiculous amount of money on the PGA Tour this year

Jordan Spieth capped his incredible season, winning the Tour Championship on Sunday, a $US1.5 million first-place prize, and a $US10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.

While the FedEx Cup bonus doesn’t count towards the official PGA Tour money leaderboard, Spieth finished the season with a PGA Tour record $US12.0 million in official earnings and $US23.0 million in total earnings (Spieth also took home $US1 million at the Hero World Challenge, a Tour event that does not count in the official leaderboard).

If we compare that to the seasons during which Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods won their first majors we can see just how much more money is up for grabs these days. Nicklaus earned an inflation-adjusted $US490,000 in 26 events (3 wins) on the PGA Tour in 1962. Woods took in more than $US3.5 million in 2015 dollars during the 1997 season. He played in 21 events that season with four wins. Meanwhile, Spieth had five wins this season in 25 events.

NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.